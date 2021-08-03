It is understood the man was attacked by the gang, one armed with a baseball bat, in Church Place on Sunday.

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault which occurred in the Church Place area of Lurgan Sunday evening.

Church Place, Lurgan where a man was attacked on Sunday evening. Photo courtesy of Google.

"Shortly after 10.30pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s had been assaulted by a group approximately five men, with one possibly armed with a baseball bat.

"On arrival, officers discovered the man with serious injuries to his face and there was broken glass on the ground.

"He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

"A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and possessing a dangerous weapon in a public place.

"A 24-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing police.

"Both were released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2072 01/08/21.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.