Woman banned from road for no insurance

A 31-year-old woman was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Lynsey Leonard, Garrymore, Craigavon, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having a driving licence she was fined £100 and a £75 fine was imposed for not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard that on December 5 last year she was stopped at Carrigart and she said she didn’t have her licence to hand.

She was asked to produce her documents and a later check showed she had not produced her licence.

The defendant came to Lurgan police station and admitted that her insurance had expired prior to when she was stopped.

It also transpired that her licence had expired in 2014 and her test certificate in December 2016.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said she was aware her licence had expired.

He added that she had made an application for a new licence but she knew she was going to be disqualified.