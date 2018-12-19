Woman hospitalised after being struck on head by pole or bat

A woman was struck several times on the head from behind during a serious early morning incident near Portadown.

The woman had been making her way to her parked car, when she was struck several times by a pole or a bat in the Lisnisky Lodge area on Tuesday 18th December.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The woman was making her way to her parked car at around 7am when she was struck to the head, from behind, with a stick or bat.

“She fell to the ground and was struck several more times to her head and body before the assailant left the scene.

“The woman was treated in hospital for cuts and bruising following the incident,” said the PSNI who appealed for witnesses to call 101.