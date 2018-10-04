Woman killed in horror crash named by PSNI

Police have named a woman who died after a collision on the Banbridge Road in Laurencetown on Wednesday as 58-year-old Cindy Greer.

Ms Greer, who is from the Gilford area, died in hospital after the collision, which took place on Wednesday.

Police said she was driving a Red Honda Civic which collided with a white Ford Transit van at around 5.30pm on Wednesday evening. The driver of the Transit van was treated for non life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Banbridge Road around the time of the collision and who saw either vehicle, or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 969 03/10/18.