Woman left ‘shaken’ after bag snatch attempt

A woman was left shaken after a youth opened her car door and attempted to snatch her handbag.

SDLP activist Thomas Larkham urged people to be vigilant after the incident in Lurgan’s Edward St on Saturday afternoon.

He said at about 3pm the woman was parking her car when a man, aged between 18-25, opened her rear passenger door but when challenged ran off.

Chief Inspector O’Connor said: “He didn’t take the handbag and made off towards the Shankill Estate following the incident.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to keep valuable possession out of sight when in their vehicles or parked.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1011 15/12/18. “Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”