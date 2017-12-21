Woman shaken after disturbing burglars

An elderly woman was left shaken after her home in the Margretta Park area of Portadown was burgled last night (Wednesday).

Detective Inspector Harvey said, “Shortly before 7.45pm the householder disturbed two people who had gained entry to the property via a ground floor window before they made off with a sum of cash.

“The householder, who is an older lady, was shaken but not injured as a result of the incident. We are now seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 1410 of 20/12/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.