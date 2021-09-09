Woman to appear in Lisburn Court this morning after £150k worth of drugs seized in Lurgan
A 24-year-old woman, arrested after the PSNI seized a ‘substantial’ amount of illegal drugs, is to appear in court this morning.
The woman was arrested in Lurgan after the PSNI made a substantial seizure of illegal drugs.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old woman has been charged with a number of drugs offences, including possession of a class B controlled drug with the intent to supply, attempting to import a controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug.
“She is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court this morning (Thursday, September 9).”
