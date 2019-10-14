Young arsonists lighting fires close to homes of elderly NI residents

A gang of arsonists have been lighting fires close to the homes of elderly people in Craigavon.

The youths have been lighting fires in an alleyway close to homes in Carrigart, says Sinn Fein.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor Catherine Nelson said: "On Thursday I met Council officers, the PSNI, the Fire Service, the PCSP and DfI on site in Carrigart.

“A group of young people have been lighting fires in an alleyway running down the backs of the houses. These fires are in trees close to oil tanks. There are a number of elderly residents in this area. The risks are serious.

“We are working on a way to secure the alleyway. In the meantime this same group are the source of anti-social behaviour throughout Craigavon. We are therefore engaging the EA, PCSP and other agencies to work with them.

“In the meantime I would appeal to these young people to stop. I would also ask parents to outline the serious consequences of ASB. A criminal record will impact hugely on future opportunities.

“Thanks to all the agencies for their continued support and this partnership approach.”