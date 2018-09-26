Youth arrested after ‘disturbing’ video of assault on a child

Two juveniles have been arrested after a ‘disturbing’ video of an assault on a child was widely circulated on social media.

The video appeared to show a shocking attack on a pupil from Brownlow Integrated College.

The footage was widely shared across social media but was taken down last night.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said last night: “We are aware of a disturbing video circulating on social media in the last couple of hours of a pupil from Brownlow Integrated College being assaulted.

“We are proactively and thoroughly investigating this matter, if you have any information contact us on 101 quoting incident 1160.”

Later PSNI Craigavon reported: “Folks, a video appeared online purporting to show an assault at a school in our patch today. It’s since been removed. We have not received any reports of this yet.

“If you are involved directly with the incident in question, please call and report it. If you have a copy of the video, please PM it to us.

Later they said: “After a video emerged online earlier of an apparent assault on a school boy in the Craigavon area, two juveniles are now in custody having been arrested for common assault.

“Due to the age of those involved and the fact that this is now an ongoing investigation, please refrain from posting or sharing the video online.

“Thank you to those who flagged it up so quickly and showed such concern.”