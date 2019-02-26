Acclaimed performance artist, Sinead O’Donnell, has launched her latest exhibition, Crossing Permissions, at Millennium Court Arts Centre, Portadown.

The exhibition which includes a mix of photography, sculpture, video and performance art, reflects the artist’s response to time spent living and working among women in diverse locations including Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Thailand, Uruguay and Indonesia.

In each setting the artist exchanged stories and ideas with local women to draw out issues affecting them which have informed this new work and given a voice to these women.

Sinead O’Donnell, said: “Crossing permissions is the title that I used to describe a process. A process that was like an unravelling of self, art, and others through, or driven by, feminist feelings through my performance practice. The process looked at my practice and the wider world of art that I placed myself within.

“As a project, Crossing Permissions, for me, was about mutual exchange: living and working alongside women; I shared my stories and they shared theirs.

“In each of these countries the permissions differed from culture to culture, community to community, artist to artist and woman to woman.”

Sinéad O’Donnell was the first performance artist to be awarded a Major Individual Artist award by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland in 2017/18.

Crossing Permissions at Millennium Court Arts Centre continues until March 27.

Visit www.millenniumcourt.org for further information on this exhibition and forthcoming events.