Curtain to rise on drama fest

The 2018 Portadown Drama Festival opens on Tuesday, March 13 and runs until Friday, March 23 in Portadown Town Hall theatre.

The curtain rises at 8pm when Rosemary Drama Group perform Pride’s Crossing by Tina Howe. The plays will be adjudicated afterwards each evening by Robert Meadows.

Croquet Party a scene from Prides Crossing by Rosmary Players

Drama secretary Susan Gates is excited by the ten play programme and is delighted to welcome two new theatre groups to Portadown, Schull Drama Group and Ballycogley Players. While regular performers such as Rosemary, Clarence, Newpoint, Newpoint, Theatre 3 and Lislea are welcomed back.

The full programme is at follows with all shows at 8pm with the exception of Friday, March 23 which has an earlier start of 7.30pm to facilitate the awards ceremony at the end. Tuesday, March 13, ‘Prides Crossing’ by Tina Howe; Rosemary Drama Group; Wednesday, March 14; ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ by Brian Friel, Pomeroy Players; Thursday, March 15, ‘The Kings of Kilburn High Road’ by Jimmy Murphy, Lislea Dramatic Players; Friday, March 16, ‘John Gabriel Borkman’ by Henrik Ibsen, The Clarence Players; Saturday, March 17, ‘Cash on Delivery’ by Michael Cooney, Bridge Drama; Monday, March 19, ‘No Man’s Land’ by Harold Pinter, Schull Drama Group; Tuesday, March 20, ‘Quartet’ by Ronald Harwood, Theatre 3; Wednesday, March 21, ‘The Night Alive’ by Conor McPherson, Ballycogley Players; Thursday, March 22, ‘Seduction and Murder at the Red Barn and Associated Events’ by Sean Treanor by Newpoint Players; Friday, March 23, ‘Meeting at the Menin Gate’ by Martin Lynch, Newtownstewart Theatre Company.

Nightly tickets are £8.50 (£7 concession) while 2018 season tickets are £35 (£30 concession).