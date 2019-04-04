d’Arcy set to make stage debut in production of Chicago

A Portadown teenager is set to tread the boards next week as part of a youth production of Chicago.

Eighteen-year-old d’Arcy Connor will star as Velma Kelly in the Apollo Arts Youth Theatre Company show.

This is d’Arcy’s first show but she is very excited to join the Apollo Arts cast.

“I’m so grateful that I get to do my first show with Apollo Arts,” d’Arcy said.

She added: “We have such an amazing cast, directors, choreographers and crew that I am so excited for the show.

“I’m developing new skills for my future involvement in the performing arts industry and I can’t wait to get on stage.”

Chicago: High School Edition will run at The Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast from April 5-7.

Set in the legendary city during the roaring “jazz hot” 20s, Chicago tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail.

Nightclub star Velma’s serving time for killing her husband and sister after finding the two in bed together.

Driven chorus girl Roxie’s been tossed in the joint for bumping off the lover she’s been cheating on her husband with.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Velma enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn, who turn Velma’s incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy, thus preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback.

But Roxie’s got some of her own tricks up her sleeve…

Featuring show-stopping tunes like All That Jazz, When You’re Good To Mama, Mr Cellophane and massive dance number Cell Bock Tango, this is a show not to be missed.

Apollo Community Arts was founded in 2016 by husband and wife team Pauline Carville and Robin Elliott who were passionate about producing theatre in Northern Ireland and developing young actors in the craft of acting.

Apollo Community Arts gives the community the opportunity to work with professional actors and directors.

The charity’s objectives are the advancement and promotion for the public benefit of education in the arts in Northern Ireland, in particular but not exclusively among those who are socially or economically disadvantaged or who suffer from physical illness or mental health problems.

To book tickets for the production, visit www.crescentarts.org