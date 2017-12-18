Dad’s horror as online troll targets Wee Jay after Celtic Hearts match

Police in Scotland are probing a vile sectarian tweet aimed at 12-year-old Lurgan bhoy Jay Beatty which as been branded ‘disgusting’.

Jay’s father Martin Beatty has described his horror at landing home from the Celtic Hearts match on Sunday and reading the dreadful post.

Jay, who is an avid Celtic fan like his father, had been attending the match in Edinburgh on Sunday.

After the match, which Hearts won 4-0, a tweet by an apparent Hearts fan said: “This is how it feels to be Celtic paedophiles again and you know wee jay beatie won’t see 10 in a row.” followed by an image of a Union flag.

It is similar to a tweet which appeared in August although this Twitter user misspelt Jay’s surname.

Posting a copy of yesterday’s tweet, Jay’s dad Martin said last night: “Hearts fully deserved to win today, fought and won every ball so well done on a great win but getting off the plane with Jay to see this all over social media is disgusting. Enjoy your result but wishing the death of a child because of the team he loves is shameful and is wrong.”

The tweet appears to have been deleted from the Twitter users page, however another tweet stating “No apology no surrender” has since appeared.

It is the latest in a string of sectarian abuse and online trolling against the Lurgan schoolboy who has Downs Syndrome.

Wee Jay, as he is affectionately known and who has been an ambassador for Celtic FC, rose to prominence when he was plucked from the crowd by his idol Georgios Samaras to celebrate a league win.

He is a firm favourite in Scotland having been invited to a number of cross community and social events.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are aware of comments made on social media following the Hearts v Celtic match at Tynecastle on Sunday 17th December.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.

“Anyone with criminal concerns over content posted online can report these to Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”