Damaged door when mother refused to give him money for drugs

After his mother refused to give him money for drugs a 28-year-old man damaged a door and she was in fear of being assaulted, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Reuben John Glen, whose address was given as Colban Crescent, Lurgan, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted criminal damage to a bedroom door on September 15 this year, common assault on a female and assaulting a police constable.

The court heard that at 10.45pm police went to Colban Crescent and spoke to the defendant’s mother who said he had asked her for money for drugs.

Glen then damaged a bedroom door and his mother was placed in fear of being assaulted.

When interviewed by police he became angry and aggressive and had to be restrained with handcuffs and leg restraints.

He also assaulted a constable who received an injury to his hamstring.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Glen had a very poor record for these sort of offences.

She sentenced him to three months in prison on each charge with the terms to run concurrently and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.