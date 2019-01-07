Damaged monitor at hospital

A 45-year-old man who was disorderly in a hospital and damaged a monitor will be sentenced at the local court at the end of the month.

Daniel McConville, Meadowbrook, Craigavon, admitted being disorderly in Craigavon Area Hospital on October 17 last year. He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to an EGG monitor belonging to the hospital.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that the damage to the monitor came to £163.53.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until January 30 for a pre-sentence report. She said the court took cases of disorderly behaviour in a hospital very seriously.

The judge told McConville if he wanted to avoid custody the report may provide an alternative.

“You also have to turn up with £163.53,” said added. “And what would impress me more is if you get a job.”