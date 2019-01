Part of Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre was cordoned off yesterday.

A member of the public claimed that part of the roof at Matalan had blown off and was hanging down.

Bethany Rogers said: “They’re cordoning the area off and warning people not to park there.”

“This picture was taken from my car just 10 minutes ago,” she said at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

In recent years high winds damaged part of the Sainsbury’s filling station.