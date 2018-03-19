Dance with Mickey Mouse at Downs and Proud Fancy Dress Fun Day

A very special event is taking place in Lurgan next month - the Downs and Proud Fancy Dress Day for the children.

Kicking off at 2pm on Saturday April 7 in The Woodville Arms, it is sure to be a fun-filled occasion.

There will be lots of entertainment and a disco run by Occasion Creation.

The fun and energetic characters the kids can dance with include Fireman Sam, Spongebob Square Pants, Upsy Daisy, Iggle Piggle, Doc McStuffins, Jake and the very popular Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The staff at Occasion Creation are all outgoing and great with kids. They have an extensive background in entertaining kids at parties and know how to get a party started.

Plus to follow there will be a great Magic Show .

The Downs and Proud Fun Day ends off with a big free raffle for all the children and treats on the way out!

All for £2.50 (adults do not need a ticket).

All proceed are going to the charity and it will prove a fun and exciting day to help raise cash for an extremely worthwhile organisation.