David aiming for gold medal

A gruelling schedule of training six days a week has paid off for paratriathlete David Kerr who has qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Despite being paralysed in a motorcycling accident 18 years ago, the Portadown man has set challenge after challenge and is now off to Australia to compete in the Games.

And David says he is still driven by his ultimate goal to compete in the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

The triathalon event consists of swimming 750 metres, hand-cycling 20 kilometres and wheelchair racing five kilometres.

Working part time at the family business, David Kerr Roofing, allows the Portadown man to train and he is aided by his partner Andrea Nash, a Lurgan woman and a specialist fitness consultant for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

David (36) revealed that since his accident he has been an avid sportsman.

“It was 17 years ago when I had a motor cycle accident which left me as a full-time wheelchair user.

“Since then I have channelled my energy into various para-sports which include cycling, wheelchair racing, indoor and outdoor swimming.

“When I could run I didn’t want to, when I could swim, I didn’t want to.

“When you can’t do something it spurs you on,” said David.

He trains three times a week at Cascades Leisure Centre in Portadown in the swimming pool plus three times a week with Clann Eireann in Lurgan on the bicycles and three times a week running, plus twice a week strengthening sessions at Columbia Gym also in Lurgan.

“I cycled with the Irish para Squad from 2010 to 2015.

“Two years ago I started doing Triathlons and have now been selected for the Irish Elite High-Performance Para Triathlon Squad,” said David.

So far David has competed in the World Para Triathlon in France in May 2017 where he came 9th, the World Para Triathlon in Spain in July 2017 where he came 6th, Galway in August 2017 where he came 1st, and the grand final in Rotterdam Sept 2017 where he came 4th.

Musician and road racer RJ Woolsey hosted a fundraiser and send off for David last weekend with an RJ Rocks the 80s evening at the Corner House, Derrymacash.