Decided to drive home after party

After he had been at a Halloween party a 25-year-old man decided to drive home and was detected driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

Ryan Elliott, Clendinning Way, Portadown, was fined £250 for the offence and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard on October 29 this year he was stopped by police on Kiln Road in Lurgan and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 55.

Mr John McAtamney, defending, said his client had been driving for seven years with no points on his licence and no previous convictions.

He explained Elliott had been at a Halloween party with the intention of staying overnight but in he early hours of the morning decided to drive home to get up for work the next day.

Elliott was certified suitable for the drink drive course which on completion would reduce his ban to nine months.