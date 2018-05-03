Defendant had cannabis

When police stopped a car in Portadown they discovered that one of the passengers had drugs on him.
Peader Robinson (23), Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was fined £300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on January 21 this year.
He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard that at 9.05pm police saw a car with two males on board on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.
They were extremely evasive and Robinson, a front seat passenger, produced a packet of a green substance from the pocket of his hoodie.
He said it was herbal cannabis and was for his own use.
Robinson did not appear in court and a conviction was recorded in his absence.