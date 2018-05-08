Defendant has 46 convictions

A 38-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving while disqualified.

Richard David McCrea, whose address was given as Kent Avenue, Larne, admitted the offence which happened on May 4 last year.

He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for six months.

For not having insurance on the same date he was given a concurrent four month custodial term, also suspended for two years.

A person reported at Lurgan police that McCrea had been seen driving at Lyndale Manor in Portadown.

Police checks showed McCrea had been disqualified from driving for six months at Newry Magistrates Court.

When interviewed he admitted both offences.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client had a considerable record and had a long history of breaching court orders.

He added that last year McCrea had appeared in court for a serious matter and had received a three year probation order.

He had a total of 46 convictions, the court heard.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant his persistent breaching of court orders was very worrying.

She certified the offences were so serious there was only one penalty she could impose hoping this would bring home to him just how serious they were.

The judge also ordered forfeiture of the car he had been driving but was told it had been scrapped.