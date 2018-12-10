Defendant told to behave himself over Christmas

A 31-year-old man danced and sang and then made a homophobic comment as police were trying to breath test him after he had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Jason Joseph Creaney, who originally had a Newry address, told Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday that he was now living at Woodside Green, Portadown.

He admitted two charges of failing to provide a specimen of breath, obstructing a constable, having a defective front tyre on his vehicle, unlawful possession of cannabis and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The court heard that on November 4 police were informed through CCTV of a possible drunk driver in Woodhouse Street in Portadown.

They saw a car in Obins Street swerving across the road and stopped it using lights and sirens.

The defendant was the driver and his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred.

He gave a name but the officer suspected it was wrong and asked him a number of times before checks revealed his correct name.

Creaney failed to provide a breath sample and at one time tried to run away from police but was brought to the ground and handcuffed.

He was searched and a small amount of cannabis resin was found in his right trouser pocket.

Creaney said to police: “All this over a bit of dope, getting strip searched over a piece of dope like that.”

As police were carrying out the evidential breath test procedure Creaney danced and repeatedly sang ‘no’ and made a personal comment to officers.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that Creaney had thought he was the big man and had all the answers to all the questions, lashing out with homophobic comments.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until January 11 to obtain a pre-sentence report.

“You need to behave yourself over Christmas,” she told Creaney. “This is not nice behaviour.