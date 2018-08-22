Diamond geezers (and their wives)!

Two brothers and their wives who were married in a double wedding have celebrated their 60th anniversaries.

Victor and Ina Graham from Coagh and David and Florence Graham from Dollingstown, near Lurgan, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversaries earlier this month.

Victor and Ina Graham celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

The happy couples both received a letter of congratulations from the Queen, much to the delight of Florence and Ina.

All hailing from Tandragee originally, the couples were married in a double ceremony in Clare Presbyterian Church, outside Portadown, on August 5, 1958.

They then travelled to Portrush for a joint honeymoon.

Both couples then went on to have two sons and a daughter respectively.

David and Florence Graham with their card from the Queen.

Victor and Ina have five grandchildren whilst David and Florence have four.

Victor and Ina celebrated the occasion with members of their extended family at a surprise party for the pair held in Jackson’s Ballybofey.

Unfortunately David and Florence were unable to attend with Florence in hospital.

Speaking to the Mid Ulster Mail, Victor and Ina’s daughter Lynnette said: “Unfortunately Aunt Florence fell just before the anniversary so was in hospital.”

However, she said the couples have been together since then to mark the milestone.

Victor was a foreman at Sinton’s Mill in Tandragee, whilst his wife Ina worked in the spinning room in the mill.

David was an ambulance driver and Florence was a nurse.

“David and Victor grew up in Ballyshiel, Tandragee. They thought about getting married at the same time and thought why would we not get married on the same day,” said Lynnette.

“Dad and uncle David are awful close, so it clearly worked out well.”