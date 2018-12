A 41-year-old man was banned for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance.

Fernando Biague, Churchill Park, Portadown, was also fined £200 for the offence which happened on July 21.

He was also fined £25 for not displaying ‘L’ plates.

The court heard that he was stopped in Goban Street in Portadown while commuting to work and there was an exclusion clause in his policy for commuting.