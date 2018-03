A 42-year-old woman was fined £350 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on October 10 last year.

Renata Koslowska, Glanroy Avenue, Portadown, was also given six points for the offence.

For not having a licence on the same date she was fined £150 and given three points.

Mr Brendan Hagan, defending, said she had never sat any test. She had been approached to buy the vehicle.