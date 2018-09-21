Didn’t know how insurance worked here

When police checked the insurance of a car being driven in Portadown they found the policy had been cancelled, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Skirmantas Tumavicius (22), Ripley Terrace, Portadown, admitted driving without insurance on May 29 this year. He was fined £200 and given six points.

The court heard police stopped the defendant, and checks showed irregularities regarding the insurance. Later police discovered that it had been cancelled on May 8 because of the non production of required documents.

The defendant rectified the situation the following day and said it was an oversight on his part.

Tumavicius said it was his mistake because he did not get the documents in time and it was his first instance of taking a policy in Northern Ireland and didn’t know how it worked.