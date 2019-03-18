‘Difficult road ahead’ for bereaved parents in St Patrick’s Day tragedy

The Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has expressed her heartbreak for the people of Cookstown following the St Patrick’s Day tragedy at the town’s Greenvale Hotel.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Julie Flaherty said: “Having lived and worked in Cookstown for many years before I was married, I have many friends in Cookstown who are like family to me.

Pacemaker Press 18/03/2019'Flowers at the scene as Three teenagers have died after reports of a crush at a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.'A 17-year-old girl and two boys aged 16 and 17 died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.'A number of other teenagers have also been treated in hospital.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“As a bereaved mother myself I know the devastation they will feel now and in the months ahead. It’s an awful road those mummies and daddies, and family and friends will have to walk.

“But I also know the people of Cookstown, They are strong people - they will rally together and put their arms around these families.

My thoughts and prayers are with them all today and in the difficult days ahead.”

SDLP Councillor Declan McAlinden, who also sits on ABC Council said: “After all the celebrations yesterday we awaken to devastating news from Cookstown last night.

“We’ve all drove our kids up to the night club in the belief that they will be safe.

“Families are waking up this morning to the loss of their children and their pain must be unbearable. Thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in this tragic event.”