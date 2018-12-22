Digger used to steal cash machine

Brazen thieves used a digger to remove a cash machine from the wall of a shop in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are investigating after the ATM was stolen in Fintona.

Thieves used a digger to remove the ‘built in’ cash machine from a shop on Tattymoyle Road at around 3am this morning, Saturday, December 22.

Detectives believe the digger was stolen from a building site a short distance away and was set alight at the scene immediately after the theft.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to get in touch with detectives in Omagh CID by calling 101, quoting reference 294 22/12/18.