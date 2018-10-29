Disabled toilet  is vandalised

There’s been widespread disgust after a disabled toilet in the club rooms at Mourneview Park was apparently vandalised at the weekend.

The damage was discovered late on Saturday night (October 27) following Glenavon’s home game against Newry City.

However, the suspicion is that the damage was caused by a local ‘supporter’.

Sources at the club pointed out the damage could not have been caused by someone just walking off the street but by someone using the club rooms.

This, they said, made the incident even more disappointing.

It’s understood supporters’ club members have already received several offers of help to repair the damage

Stark pictures show the toilet taken off its plinth and smashed.

It’s also understood taps were left running in the bathroom.

It was pointed out the toilet had been off its plinth earlier in the evening but it appears the bowl was smashed later.

Supporters have asked the person responsible to come forward, especially if the damage was caused accidentally.