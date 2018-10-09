Dishonestly used electricity

A £1,000 fine was imposed on a 45-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for dishonestly using electricity.

Erin Tar Eoin Seamus Hurle, Garland Avenue, Lurgan, admitted the offence which happened on January 21 this year.

The court heard that during a search of the defendant’s house police found a magnet on the electricity meter.

Hurle was present and he admitted placing it there to help keep his electricity bill down.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said Hurle had a suspended sentence but this offence happened before he received that sentence.

Mr Downey explained that Hurle did not appear in court and was burying his head in the sand.

He was arrested on foot of a warrant the previous Saturday and released on bail, he added.