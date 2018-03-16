Do you know a community champion?

Do you know someone who deserves an accolade for their work in our local community?

Time is running out to get your nomination in for this year’s Community Awards as the closing date is noon on Friday 30 March.

Organised by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, the awards recognise extraordinary individuals and groups who, through voluntary work, have made a positive difference to the lives of others in the borough.

Perhaps you know a local group who has improved facilities in your area, a tireless charity fundraiser, a young person who has made a big difference in the borough or a community activist who has played a key role in improve community relations. Groups can either be nominated or nominate themselves for one or more of the categories. Individuals can be nominated in one or more of the following categories: Volunteer of the Year; Lifetime Achiever Award; and U18 Youth Volunteer Award.

Full details on award categories, qualifying criteria and nomination forms can be found at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/communityawards