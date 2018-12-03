‘Don’t do it again’ judge tells crash driver

When she tried to come out of a junction into slow moving traffic a 37-year-old woman motorist collided with another vehicle.

Rima Ptakaauskiene, Larkfield Meadows, Craigavon, was fined £75 last Wednesday at the local court for driving without due care and attention on March 22 this year.

She was also given three penalty points.

The court heard that at 9.20am a road traffic collision happened at the junction of Garrymore and the Moyraverty Road in Craigavon.

The collision was caused by the defendant who was coming out at the junction.

When asked about her driving she agreed it was not good and that it was below the normal standard.

The defendant appeared in court and pleaded guilty herself to the offence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told her she had tried to create space for herself by knocking other people out of the road.

“Don’t do it again,” added the judge.