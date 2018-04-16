Donaghcloney all set for Royal Wedding

Get your hats and your best dress ready for the celebration of the Wedding of the Year in Donaghcloney next month.

As the countdown begins to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, preparations are well advanced for the celebrations in Donaghcloney.

The community has organised a massive party with the help of £6k from the National Lottery and £500 from the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

At Irwin Place the party starts at 11am with a special Fun Day for the children.

An extra large 15 square feet LED television will be erected to guests can watch the Royal Wedding live throughout the day.

Around 1000 guests are expected at the Donaghcloney event with young and old alike able to view the wedding in a party atmosphere.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said there will be food for the guests and plenty for the children to do.

“I believe there will even be a merry-go-round,” he said.

Older guests can join in the Tea Dance later in the afternoon.

“A special band will be playing music for the after wedding party dance,” said Cllr Baxter.

“There’s lots of excitement as the big day gets closer.

“The school children are all especially excited about the Royal Wedding.

“We hope everyone comes together and joins in.

“It’s a big of a hooley and a fun day out,” he said.