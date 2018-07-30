Dr McSorley’s son injured in crash remains in hospital

Allister with his father Dr Fred McSorley

Allister McSorley, a paramedic, was airlifted to hospital after a collision in Co Antrim just before the Armoy Road Races.

The race meeting was later stopped due to bad weather.

Mr McSorley is a regular motorbike medic while is father used to be a travelling doctor at race events before he retired last year.

It is understood Mr McSorley was taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital where his condition is unknown.

The death in 2015 of Dr McSorley’s colleague John Hinds, an anaethetist at Craigavon Hospital, prompted a major push for an air ambulance.

In 2015 Dr McSorley’s colleague John Hinds, an anaesthetist at Craigavon Hospital, was killed in an incident at the Skerries 100. The popular medic had campaigned for an air ambulance