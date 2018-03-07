Drink driver had a ‘stressed week’

Just a few hours after he started drinking in the afternoon a 32-year-old man was almost four times the limit when he crashed into a parked car.

Tadas Kacevicius, Lisnisky Lodge, Portadown, pleaded guilty to two charges when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

For driving with excess alcohol in his breath he was fined £350 and banned from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The court heard that on February 3 this year at approximately 6pm a two vehicle accident took place on the Killicomaine Road in Portadown.

The defendant had collided with a parked vehicle. He was not at the scene when police arrived but came back five minutes later.

He was unsteady on his feet and was asked for a breath sample but refused.

At the police station he did give a breath sample which gave a reading of 139 – the limit is 35.

Through an interpreter Kacevicius said that he had a stressed week.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that the defendant was nearly four times the limit at six in the evening and asked him what time he had started drinking.

Kacevicius replied he began about one or two that afternoon.