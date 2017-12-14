Drink driver had worked the nightshift and had not eaten

A man who admitted a series of motoring offences was banned from driving for 18 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Constantin Popescu (46), Collingwood, Lurgan, was fined £150 and disqualified for 18 months for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on November 13 this year.

For not having insurance he was fined £150 and given a concurrent 18 month ban. Fines of £50 and concurrent one month disqualifications were imposed for not displaying ‘L’ plates and driving unaccompanied.

The court heard that at 11.40pm in Bridge Street, Portadown, a police check on a car showed it was not covered by insurance. An evidential breath test gave a reading of 57.

A defending solicitor said his client had worked the nightshift the night before, had not eaten and after consuming some alcohol had taken the car to go to Portadown.