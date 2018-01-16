Drink driver stopped near home

A 23-year-old man who drove a short distance from his home was detected driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Karol Jablonski, Pollock Drive, Lurgan, was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court. He was also fined £250 for driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard that on December 16 last year police saw a car being driven erratically at Pollock Drive in Lurgan. They spoke to the defendant who was driving and he failed a preliminary breath test with a reading of 76.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was stopped near where he lived and had not driven a great distance.