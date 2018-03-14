‘Drink in, wit out’ for defendant

With the ‘drink in, wit out’ a 26-year-old man was abusive to police, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Terry Michael Herron, Charles Park, Portadown, was fined £150 for disorderly behaviour on October 7 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 10.30pm a police mobile patrol in Bridge Street, Portadown, saw the defendant on a garage forecourt.

He shouted ‘f—k the PSNI’ in an area where there were members of the public including small children.

When Herron was arrested he said: “What for? Wise up.”

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said Herron had been drinking all day and it was ‘drink in, wit out’.

He added that the offence was at the lower level and his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.