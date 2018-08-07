Drinker driver caused Northway crash

When police attended an accident in Portadown they discovered that the woman who had caused it smelled of alcohol.

Emma Hobson (33), Union Street, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in her breath when she appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was fined £350 and banned from driving for 18 months.

The court heard that police attended a collision on the Northway on July 7 this year where the defendant’s vehicle had veered off the road and ended up in a ditch. An evidential breath test gave a reading of 93.

She said she had been trying to adjust the radio and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, wondered why there was no charge of dangerous driving after the defendant ‘crashing headlong’ into a vehicle.

Mr Philip Reid, representing the defendant, said the response his client gave at the time was ridiculous.

He added that she foolishly took the car after taking a considerable amount of alcohol the night before.