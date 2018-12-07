‘Drinking himself stupid’ says judge

After he was aggressive towards a member of the door staff outside a bar a 48-year-old ignored police warnings and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Damian Heaney, whose address was given as Sloan Street, Lurgan, was fined £150 for the offence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 16 this year at 12.15am a police patrol saw the defendant being aggressive towards a member of the door staff at the Courthouse Bar in William Street.

Heaney was trying to push past another member of the staff to get at the first person.

He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he smelled of intoxicating liquor.

He was pointing his finger and gritting his teeth.

Police told Heaney he should not be shouting but he continued.

There were a number of people about who had been attending local establishments in the area.

The defendant said to door staff ‘you are f—king nothing, you are f—k all’ and continued to use expletives.

He was arrested saying ‘I understand yeah’ but when asked to get in the police car refused and said to the door staff ‘I’ll f—king hurt you’.

When he got into the police vehicle he calmed down and gave his details.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said his client who was clearly very drunk suffered from depression.

“This is the cure, to drink himself stupid?” asked District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly.

Mr Vernon added that the disorderly was just verbal and Heaney could remember very little about what happened.