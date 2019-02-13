A drive to improve empty shop fronts and other derelict properties in Tandragee is to be stepped up a gear.

Independent councillor Paul Berry held a site meeting with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s Director of Economic and Regeneration last week.

The meeting was also with a few property owners in relation to a few prominent vacant properties which need attention.

Cllr Berry said: “I have been concerned for some time about the likes of the old Talk of the Town Bar building and other derelict properties close to the Madden Road junction so I engaged with the owners to see how we as a Council can try and help them to work in partnership and enhancing the properties for the benefit of the town and at the same time possibly attract potential tenants for some of them.

“At a time when rural towns are under pressure from various angles I believe it’s vital that we work in partnership to improve the aesthetics of the buildings.

“I have been encouraged by a new hairdressers opening in the town recently, Top Kids has been taken over, a new opticians is opening soon.

“Many businesses have availed of the Shop Front Improvement Scheme and I am working hard to ensure Tandragee businesss also avail of this match funding.”.