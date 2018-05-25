Driver banned on ‘tot up’ system after insurance offence

When six points were imposed on a 28-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court he was banned from driving for six months on the tot up system.

Jonathan Richard Tolerton, Parknasilla Way, Aghagallon, admitted driving uninsured on February 18 this year.

The court heard that at midnight he was stopped by police while he was driving a van at Parknasilla Way and checks showed it was not insured.

Tolerton admitted he didn’t have insurance. He had a previous record.

His solicitor said he had been at a friend’s house and was stopped on the way back.

He added that the van was sold the next morning and that his client would now lose his job.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, fined him £350, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and imposed six points.

This brought him to 12 points and on the tot up system she banned him from driving for six months.