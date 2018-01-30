Driver could not touch his nose with finger

After he crashed the van he was driving into a car in Lurgan a 38-year-old man was found to have a drug in his system.

Andrew Girvin, Oakvale, Craigavon, admitted two charges when he appeared last Wednesday at the local magistrates’ court.

For driving while unfit through drink or drugs he was fined £300 and banned for 12 months. He was also fined £75 for driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on June 28 last year at 12.15pm an accident took place at Market Street in Lurgan. A woman was sitting in a stationary car waiting for car to pull out of a space when she was struck on the rear offside by a van.

Girvin who was the driver of the van appeared to be under the influence of a substance and was asleep in the vehicle prior to police arriving.

He was given an impairment test but could not touch his nose with his finger or walk heel to toe. A blood sample showed the presence of Xanax.

When interviewed Girvin said he had taken two tablets the night before and denied he was responsible for the collision claiming the injured party drove into him.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, handed in to court a testimonial from Girvin’s employer who was prepared to keep him on albeit in a different role. He added his client had a limited record and nothing of a relevant nature.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said what was concerning was the defendant was self-medicating with a drug he knew nothing about.