Driver crashed into a garden

Skid marks measuring 67 feet were on the road after a car crashed into the front garden of a house, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Louis Neill, whose address was given as Churchill Park, Portadown, was charged with dangerous driving and driving while unfit on June 24 last year.

He did not appear at last week’s court and the case went ahead in his absence.

A public prosecutor said that a car crashed into the front garden, damaging a wall, of a property at Greenisland Road, Craigavon.

There were skid marks measuring 67 feet on the road behind the crashed vehicle.

The defendant said he was the owner of the vehicle and there was a smell of alcohol on his breath.

He was arrested for suspected dangerous driving and said: “I’m sorry.”

In transit to custody he became very erratic and was unsteady on his feet.

The damage caused to the property came to £4,380 but this was settled by the defendant’s insurance company.

He had a substantial record, the court was told.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded convictions on both charges.

For the dangerous driving she imposed a fine of £200, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned him for 12 months.

She fined him £250 and banned him for 12 months for driving while unfit through drink or drugs.