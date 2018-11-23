Driver nearly caused collision

A van driver who nearly caused a collision with a cyclist was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

Ward Green, Carnbane Road, Lisburn, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on August 1 this year the injured party attended at Lisburn police station and made a complaint.

He said he had been cycling on the Newforge Road in Magheralin and intended to turn right, putting his right arm out and moving into the middle of the road.

A van overtook and almost caused a collision with the injured party and another cyclist.

Cycle helmet footage showed the incident as the van went to overtake and caused the injured party to swerve.

A defence solicitor said his client accepted his driving fell below the accepted standards.