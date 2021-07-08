Driver of NI-owned truck in hospital after three men die in Dublin crash

It is understood a car, in which the three men were travelling, was on the wrong side of the northbound carriageway when it collided into a truck.

The incident happened at around 11.40pm last night on the N7 at Rathcoole in Dublin.

According to RTE the truck is owned by a Portadown firm.

The road is closed.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries.

It has been reported that the Gardai may have been in pursuit of the car in which the three men were travelling prior to the crash and investigation has been launched.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) after the way the car was being driven came to the attention of gardaí at around 11.30pm.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

In particular, they are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a dark blue BMW 3 Series vehicle (06-D-47768) in the areas of Belgard, Citywest or the N7 between 11.15pm to 12.00am last night to come forward.

Gardaí said they are not in a position to confirm the identities of the deceased at this time.

