Driver took his eyes off road when waved at

A 24-year-old man was fined a total of £750 and banned for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring offences.

He was Caelon Oliver Robert Curry, Soye Gardens, Lurgan.

For driving without due care and attention on November 3 last year he was fined £75 and disqualified for six months.

Fines of £100 and concurrent six month bans were imposed for failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report an accident. He was fined £100 for aggravated vehicle taking and £75 for not having a licence.

For driving uninsured he was fined £200 and disqualified for six months.

The court heard a parked vehicle was badly damaged to the front passenger side on the North Circular Road.

Curry said someone had waved at him and he had taken his eyes off the road before he hit the parked car. He added that he panicked because he did not know what to do as he did not have a licence.