Driver was over the speed limit for distance of almost two miles

When police followed a car driven by a 23-year-old man they found that it was travelling over the speed limit for almost two miles.

Patryk Wasowicz, Oakfields, Craigavon, admitted three offences when he appeared last Friday at the local court.

On March 29 at 11.35pm police saw a car speed across roundabout five in Craigavon and onto the Knockmenagh Road. They followed it to the defendant’s home address over 1.8 miles and the speed reached 71 to 73mph in a 60mph zone.

They spoke to the defendant who was the only person in the vehicle and there were no ‘L’ plates displayed. A fixed penalty was issued but when Wasowicz attended at the police station he produced a provisional licence. The defendant appeared in court and pleaded guilty.

For excess speed he was fined £150 and banned from driving for four weeks. He was also fined £25 for not displaying ‘L’ plates and £75 for driving unsupervised.