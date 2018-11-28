Drivers urged to slow down

Drivers using the Westland Road in Portadown are being urged to slow down.

DUP Councillor Darryn Causby said, “I have been contacted by residents who are concerned by speeding traffic. On one occasion I know there was a near miss with a mother and her children which is a cause for concern.

“I am appealing to those who use the Westland Road for whatever reason to make sure that you consider your speed to ensure the maximum safety for residents. I have engaged with the PSNI in relation to speeding in this area and I am assured that they will be checking the area on a more regular basis.”

Resident Ashton Blair said “The speed of traffic down the Westland Road is totally reckless and dangerous, I am worried that someone is going to get injured. I had a near miss whilst putting my children in the car at my home.”