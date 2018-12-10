Driving ban after he admitted offences

Convicted by his own admission a 20-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ben Craven, whose address was given as West Street, Portadown, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving uninsured on October 13, 2017.

For not having a vehicle test certificate he was fined £75 and a £50 fine was imposed for not having a licence.

The court heard that at 10.50pm police saw a vehicle which was badly damaged in Jervis Street in Portadown.

They contacted the last registered owner and then spoke to the defendant who made full admissions.

Mr Philip Reid, representing Craven, said that police spoke to the owner and there were three other boys who were also driving the car.

He added that Craven admitted driving the car and could have said nothing as there was no other evidence he had been driving the vehicle.